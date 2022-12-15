CSI: Vegas' Mandeep Dhillon Keeps A Bucket Next To Her During Scenes In The Morgue - Exclusive

Before "CSI: Vegas," Mandeep Dhillon appeared on "24: Live Another Day" and had a bit part in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," with not much in her background to prepare her for the ghastliness of such a realistic crime drama — so she's often left on set with her stomach churning.

"The crew are aware," she admitted. "I have a bucket nearby if I'm in the morgue. If there's blood, I have to constantly tell myself it's raspberry sauce ... There have been times when I don't want to [do a scene] because it's disgusting."

Still, she somehow manages to get the job done. "It's interesting because when I'm standing there as Mandeep, I'm like, 'Ew.' Like, 'I genuinely feel sick ...' But as soon as they say 'action' and Allie kicks in, I'm in there, taking out organs, and I'm fine. Then they say 'cut' and I'm back to being like, 'Ew, get it away from me.'"

In Dhillon's defense, on-screen crush Matt Lauria jumped in to mention one of his co-star's biggest strengths. "Mandeep struggles with the goo and the gore," he said. "However, she is exemplary with the science and rattling off mouthfuls of biochemical whatever the hoo-ha. She's amazing at it."

