Ben Affleck Is Reportedly In Talks To Direct A DC Studios Movie

DC Studios is aiming for a fresh start thanks to its plans that have been revealed so far. However, actor Ben Affleck may play a significant part in James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. Affleck originally came aboard into the DCEU as Batman in "Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice." He then wore the cowl again in "Justice League" and is slated to appear in the upcoming "Flash." But according to Variety, we could see Affleck involved again with DC, this time as a director. Variety reported that the actor met with Gunn and Safran to discuss him possibly directing a DC Studios movie. However, there's no official word on just what that project is or which DC Comics character it would use.

Gunn also weighed in on the rumors on Twitter, replying to a fan who asked if Affleck could direct the new Superman project. Gunn tweeted back, "Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project." That would appear to confirm, at least, that it is not the Superman project.

This isn't the first time Affleck has been slated to direct a DC movie. At one point, the actor was supposed to write, star, and direct a Batman project. Affleck's planned Batman movie reportedly already had a script he wrote with Geoff Johns. But Affleck ultimately stepped away from that project, and Matt Reeves went on to direct his vision for what would end up becoming "The Batman." We'll have to wait and see if Affleck, Gunn, and Safran come to an agreement for the actor to direct a project within their vision. But now that we know that Robert Pattinson's Batman will be separate from the connected DC Universe, we can't help but wonder if that movie will somehow be Batman-related.