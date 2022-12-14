Reese Witherspoon To Lead Amazon Prime's Upcoming Cheerleading Comedy Series All Stars

Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights to the Reese Witherspoon comedy series "All Stars," Deadline reports. Witherspoon both stars and executive produces the series, which follows a cheerleader from Florida as she travels to England and coaches the sport for a struggling group of schoolchildren. Amazon won the rights after a competitive bidding war, per Deadline's sources.

A statement from the head of Amazon and MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, declared, "We are beyond excited to continue our fantastic relationship with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter with this one-of-a-kind comedy, 'All Stars!' Aline Brosh McKenna's pitch delivered it all — originality, an iconic lead character, and tons of fun! There is also a throughline of hope, perseverance, and being true to your authentic self that will resonate everywhere."

While Witherspoon currently stars on the Apple TV+ comedy, "The Morning Show," Deadline's sources indicate that she has fulfilled her contract with the tech giant's cable host comedy following its upcoming third season and that, should she choose to continue with "The Morning Show," it will not conflict with "All Stars."