DC Seemingly Confirms That Michael Keaton's Batman And Christopher Reeve's Superman Share A Universe

Given that both of them made their respective debuts well before our modern time — a time where superhero movies are as dominant at the box office as they are ubiquitous — it is notable that Christopher Reeve's Superman and Michael Keaton's Batman remain so well-respected.

Reeve's portrayal of the Man of Steel, starting in 1978 and lasting through four movies, helped essentially prove that superheroes could work on the big screen and be a big draw for audiences. "Superhero movies are here to stay," wrote Richard Newby in The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "But there was a time when there were none. And then in 1978 there was one."

As for Michael Keaton, his Batman, rendered in Tim Burton's "Batman" (1989) and "Batman Returns" (1992), continues to be viewed fondly through several other subsequent portrayals of the caped crusader. So much so that he reprised it for the upcoming movie "The Flash."

That said, a lot has changed in the thirty years since Keaton last donned the cowl. Superheroes don't just occupy a single film or its sequels now, but whole universes that allow them to cross over and meet each other. It's just as prevalent in the DC Comics universe as it is with Marvel characters, as anyone paying even the slightest attention to popular culture will know by now. And according to a recent release from DC, it looks like Keaton's Batman and Reeve's Superman have occupied the same universe all along.