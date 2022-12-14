Why It Took Netflix So Long To Announce Sandman Season 2

During a recent interview with Variety, Peter Friedlander, who is in charge of scripted television for the UCAN division of Netflix, expounded on the reasoning for the delay in the Season 2 renewal for "The Sandman." His justification for it came down to ensuring that the creative direction for the future of the series was sound before moving forward and sitting down with Neil Gaiman and showrunner Allan Heinberg and discussing what that future should look like.

"We wanted to spend the time to get creatively aligned around what would be the next, best experience with 'The Sandman,'" Friedlander said. "And because of that, we wanted to spend the time with [showrunner Allan Heinberg] and Neil and really talk through and be thoughtful about what the approach should be — because Season 1 is also very thoughtful and intentional. So that was really what took the extra time, is to get our ducks in a row."

Obviously, it makes sense to ensure that any piece of entertainment is going to remain creatively ambitious as it moves forward, but this reasoning is sort of odd considering all of the source material that the writers have to pull from and considering Gaiman's own deep involvement with the project. Perhaps it came down to figuring out how to best bring some of the more odd and ambitious sequences from the comics to life in live-action form. Regardless of the reasoning behind the logic, it's at least encouraging that fans will have more of "The Sandman" to look forward to.