Why Neil Gaiman Says The Sandman Season 2 Isn't Guaranteed To Happen
If you've spent any time at all with the form of television, you know that satisfying conclusions are far from the norm. TV shows end on frustrating cliffhangers and unresolved plotlines all the time, and in the increasingly volatile world of streaming, none of your favorite shows are safe — even the popular ones.
Neil Gaiman is the creator of the legendary comic book series "The Sandman," which was recently adapted into a TV series for Netflix. The show has done quite well for itself, reportedly spending multiple weeks as the number one show on the platform (via Forbes). But Gaiman himself provided a cold splash of water to fans who might have assumed that the show's success and popularity would allow it to continue for a second season, as well as his own stated desire to see "The Sandman" last around 50 episodes.
It's less than welcome news for anyone who might have been hoping to see how the show would handle some of the comic book series's later storylines. But there's still plenty of reason to be optimistic about the prospects for "The Sandman" Season 2 — just cautiously so.
Gaiman says that making The Sandman isn't cheap
A show like "The Sandman" with its myriad of visual effects on loan from the world of comic books, where everything pretty much costs the same to draw no matter what it is, costs quite a bit of money to produce. That point was recently raised by Neil Gaiman himself on Twitter when asked by a fan why Netflix hasn't yet announced a second season of the series.
"Because Sandman is a really expensive show," Gaiman tweeted. "And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we've been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough."
There's a hint of promotion going on here, as Gaiman is encouraging the show's fanbase to keep watching and maybe bring their friends on board to encourage Netflix to keep it going. But it's also a clear indication that the fate of "The Sandman" is still uncertain.
The good news is, if you're hoping for a second season of "The Sandman," there is something you can do to help bring it about: fire up that Netflix account and watch the show again.