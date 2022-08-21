Why Neil Gaiman Says The Sandman Season 2 Isn't Guaranteed To Happen

If you've spent any time at all with the form of television, you know that satisfying conclusions are far from the norm. TV shows end on frustrating cliffhangers and unresolved plotlines all the time, and in the increasingly volatile world of streaming, none of your favorite shows are safe — even the popular ones.

Neil Gaiman is the creator of the legendary comic book series "The Sandman," which was recently adapted into a TV series for Netflix. The show has done quite well for itself, reportedly spending multiple weeks as the number one show on the platform (via Forbes). But Gaiman himself provided a cold splash of water to fans who might have assumed that the show's success and popularity would allow it to continue for a second season, as well as his own stated desire to see "The Sandman" last around 50 episodes.

It's less than welcome news for anyone who might have been hoping to see how the show would handle some of the comic book series's later storylines. But there's still plenty of reason to be optimistic about the prospects for "The Sandman" Season 2 — just cautiously so.