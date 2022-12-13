Joyride's Lochlann O'Mearáin Says Working With Olivia Colman Was 'Slightly Terrifying'

In the last decade, there have been many film and TV performers who have risen to the heights of popularity, and Britain's Olivia Colman is a particular standout. The actress first came to the attention of the masses with her role as Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller in the ITV crime drama series "Broadchurch," which would go on to be broadcast on BBC America in the United States. She would go on to show her incredible range by appearing in both dramas and comedies, with her darkly funny turn as 'Godmother' in Phoebe Waller Bridge's "Fleabag." The star of "Tyrannosaur" went on to win an Academy Award for best actress for her irreverent turn as Queen Anne in 2018's "The Favourite."

For many viewers, Colman is instantly recognizable for playing another British queen, this time as Elizabeth II in "The Crown." She took over the role on the Netflix drama from Claire Foy and played the monarch for the third and fourth seasons of the series. The star of "Heartstopper" has an indomitable presence on screen and can easily become the central focus of any scene she appears in. Lochlann O'Mearain, her co-star in "Joyride," has taken account of this and called Colman "slightly terrifying" in how she approaches her acting.