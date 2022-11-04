Olivia Colman To Return For Heartstopper Season 2

The mention of Olivia Colman's return (she plays Nick's mother, Sarah) comes at the very bottom of the announcement, along with the confirmed returns of Chetna Pandya ("Black Mirror") as Coach Singh, Alan Turkington ("The Man From U.N.C.L.E.") as Mr. Lange, and Fisayo Akanada as Mr. Ajayi.

But returning stars weren't the only significant mentions in the announcement. Joining "Heartstopper" for Season 2 will be Thibault De Montalembert as Nick's father Stephane, Bel Priestley as Naomi, and Ash Self as Felix. Priestley and Self will be making their acting debuts, and "Heartstopper" will continue its standard of placing members of the LGBTQIA+ community front and center with its casting. Kit Connor recently came out as bisexual on Twitter but said he felt "forced" to do so by some of the show's fans. Writer, director, and showrunner Alice Oseman showed her support in a reply to Connor's tweet, writing, "I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as F***. Kit you are amazing."

With the returns of Colman and Akanada and the introduction of Priestley and Self, Connor should enjoy as much on-screen support in Season 2 as he has from Oseman. She told Variety, "If 'Heartstopper' helps a young queer person in their coming out journey, or if it helps a parent understand their child a little bit better, it is the most lovely and heartwarming thing you could hear and makes it feel like it's all worth it."