Emily Blunt Sets The Record Straight About The Tom Cruise Confrontation On The Set Of Edge Of Tomorrow
When it comes to conversations around some of the best science fiction movies of the last decade, it's hard not to include "Edge of Tomorrow." The time-bending epic, which stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt as Major William Cage and Sergeant Rita Vrataski respectively, shows humanity at war with an alien race called the Mimics. Utilizing a time loop concept, the movie sees Cage reliving the same day over and over again as he attempts to defeat the threat alongside Vrataski.
"Edge of Tomorrow" was well-received by both fans and critics, garnering a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Rumors of an "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel have swirled ever since the release of the original film in 2014, and a television show has also been teased. However, Blunt recently brought talks of "Edge of Tomorrow" back into the limelight, when she spoke about her experiences filming the sci-fi film. This includes recounting an incident in which she broke down crying on set in front of Cruise over the extremely heavy ExoSuit she had to wear (per the "SmartLess" podcast). According to Blunt, Cruise's response was, "He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p***y, okay?'"
Some have viewed this as a harsh response on Cruise's part and the actor has seen some criticism directed his way. Blunt, however, has now clarified her comments and hopes to set the record straight when it comes to her relationship with the action star.
Blunt says Cruise was joking and that they still laugh about it
In a recent interview with E! News, Emily Blunt expressed confusion at the backlash against Tom Cruise over his comments to her during the filming of "Edge of Tomorrow." She made it clear that she didn't reveal the story in order to bash Cruise, but to recount an incident that actually made her laugh. Blunt made it clear that she and Cruise remain friends to this day and that they laugh over the on-set exchange.
"It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me," Blunt said. "It didn't. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom. It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it's still something we laugh about to this day."
It seems as if Blunt is not as affected or outraged by the incident as some would believe. It's also not surprising, given some of Cruise's reported on-set interactions with his co-stars in the past. While filming "Top Gun: Maverick," Miles Teller recounted a somewhat scary story where jet fuel was found in his blood (per "Late Night with Seth Myers"). Cruise's response was pretty much what anyone would expect. "I go to set the next day and Tom's like, 'How did it go Miles? What did they find?' I was like, 'Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.' And without even skipping a beat Tom goes 'Yeah, I was born with it, kid.'"