Emily Blunt Sets The Record Straight About The Tom Cruise Confrontation On The Set Of Edge Of Tomorrow

When it comes to conversations around some of the best science fiction movies of the last decade, it's hard not to include "Edge of Tomorrow." The time-bending epic, which stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt as Major William Cage and Sergeant Rita Vrataski respectively, shows humanity at war with an alien race called the Mimics. Utilizing a time loop concept, the movie sees Cage reliving the same day over and over again as he attempts to defeat the threat alongside Vrataski.

"Edge of Tomorrow" was well-received by both fans and critics, garnering a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Rumors of an "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel have swirled ever since the release of the original film in 2014, and a television show has also been teased. However, Blunt recently brought talks of "Edge of Tomorrow" back into the limelight, when she spoke about her experiences filming the sci-fi film. This includes recounting an incident in which she broke down crying on set in front of Cruise over the extremely heavy ExoSuit she had to wear (per the "SmartLess" podcast). According to Blunt, Cruise's response was, "He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p***y, okay?'"

Some have viewed this as a harsh response on Cruise's part and the actor has seen some criticism directed his way. Blunt, however, has now clarified her comments and hopes to set the record straight when it comes to her relationship with the action star.