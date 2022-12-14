Amar Chadha-Patel Names The Iconic Movie Characters That Inspired His Willow Role - Exclusive

As the son of Lawrence Kasdan — the screenwriter of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," and "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark" — Jonathan Kasdan essentially grew up with Lucasfilm productions as part of his DNA. In fact, the younger Kasdan went on co-write the screenplay for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" with his father.

With a keen sense of the world of Lucasfilm and an affinity for Disney action-adventure classic "Pirates of the Caribbean," Kasdan wrote Boorman with Harrison Ford's Han Solo and Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow in mind. As such, reading the description of Boorman was a thrill for the longtime fantasy fan Amar Chadha-Patel. After all, Boorman not only has an indomitable presence in "Willow," but he also has the biggest sense of humor.

"When the casting breakdown came in, he was described as 'Han Solo and Jack Sparrow,' that archetype of the group, and every young boy wants to play that role," Chadha-Patel told Looper in an exclusive interview. "It was a dream to bring that sort of comic levity to the show. To be honest, that was more a pre-production moniker to make things easy, but every single person in this show is absolutely hilarious. Boorman just does it the loudest, but everyone is incredible."

Even better, as Chadha-Patel mentioned, there is much more character to explore behind Boorman's boorish yet comedic façade. "The best thing about him is how we deconstruct that and make him a bit more interesting and fragile as the series progresses," Chadha-Patel said.

