How One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton Morgan And Sophia Bush Think Brooke And Peyton Met

"One Tree Hill" never exactly explains how Peyton and Brooke met, only mentioning they've known each other since childhood. While the show never addresses it, actors Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush created their own headcanon for their characters' backstories. On the most recent episode of "Drama Queens," "Look Me in the Eyeliner," they give fans a glimpse of what they were thinking. The series explains that the duo's bond grew stronger when Peyton's mom died when she was about eight years old, so they must have known each other before them. "I mean, eight or nine is like third, fourth grade, " Burton Morgan said. "So if they were already best friends before that, these are preschool buddies. I can totally see them as, like, the two alpha chicks in the preschool classroom because personalities are strong at that age."

Once Burton brought up the idea of the two girls being best friends in preschool, the podcast ran with it, laughing at what that would look like. They imagined Peyton and Brooke's early relationship and how Brooke would have been able to walk all over Peyton as a kid. Burton said Brooke would grab some markers and tell Peyton she was going to do her makeup, while Peyton would just accept it.

Maybe a "One Tree Hill" reboot could explore the origins of Peyton and Brooke's friendship, bringing Burton and Bush's ideas to reality. Fellow "Drama Queens" host Bethany Joy Lenz recently told MovieWeb she is absolutely down for a revival of the show, citing the podcast as a significant reason for her willingness to return.