Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Had A Tense Whispered Argument On The Set Of A Quiet Place

Veteran actors who just happen to be married, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, took a somewhat roundabout route to finally working together in the sleeper sci-fi horror hit "A Quiet Place." Interviewed on the Smartless podcast (via Spotify), the actress recalled that the concept for the film was initially presented to Krasinski in treatment form with the aim of snaring him as the movie's lead. When Blunt heard the pitch, she found the idea so evocative that she proposed he direct the film and that he cast a friend of hers in the part of the wife. Krasinski would take his spouse's advice and eventually direct the movie as well as co-star in it. But before that, he would also co-write the script.

As it turns out, after reading the script while the two were on a plane trip, Blunt liked Krasinski's writing so much that she sheepishly asked him if, instead of her friend playing the wife, she could have the role. He apparently thought it was a great idea, and the rest is horrific alien-monster-movie history. With Hollywood productions well known for being a bit of a pressure cooker for cast and crew alike, it's understandable that dust-ups can happen between working couples on a film set. And the truth is, the Blunt-Krasinski duo had a memorable little spat of their own while making "A Quiet Place."