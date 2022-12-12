First-Look Images Released For Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's upcoming historical epic "Oppenheimer" finally released a slate of behind-the-scenes images and stills, providing a closer look at the highly-anticipated film (via Total Film and GamesRadar). Starring Cillian Murphy in the title role, "Oppenheimer" will follow the life and controversies of the theoretical physicist that developed the atomic bomb.

It has been long since debated whether or not Oppenheimer regretted the weapon's invention, his role in its development, or its use in World War II, with his name often ambiguously attached to the Hindu quote, "I am become death, the destroyer of worlds" (per History). Oppenheimer would go on to oppose the development of the hydrogen bomb, which — in tandem with his alleged ties to the Communist Party — ultimately led to his scientific ostracization.

Nolan's film features a cast of stars too lengthy to list, including Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, and Florence Pugh. It is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus," which was written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Until now, "Oppenheimer" has only released a single, intentionally vague trailer. From these new images, however, perhaps some hints about the plot can be gleaned.