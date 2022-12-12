Maggie And Negan Return In The First Images From The Walking Dead: Dead City

The problem with zombies is that they never really die. Through the many seasons of "The Walking Dead," even examples of undead that have almost completely rotted still possess a dangerous threat that must be treated with care and caution. Although zombies have completely ravaged the world and shattered many forms of functioning society, there are still outposts of survivors. Unfortunately, not all of these outposts and settlements are good places to be, and many are either under the yoke of tyranny or engaged in acts of raiding, pillaging, and cannibalism. In other words, zombies aren't usually the biggest concern in "The Walking Dead."

Having just completed its entire run, "The Walking Dead," much like the zombies featured throughout, will soon rise again in the form of spin-offs. Sure, there are already spin-offs like "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Tales of the Walking Dead," but there will soon be new iterations of the popular zombie franchise that aims to pick up after the events of the predecessor show. One such example, "The Walking Dead: Dead City" will put two exceptionally unlikely allies together — Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohen). Luckily for fans of animated corpses, "The Walking Dead: Dead City" has released some official stills from this upcoming show, and they definitely show off some of what viewers may come to expect.