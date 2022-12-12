NCIS' Diona Reasonover's Favorite Moment Between Kasie And Jimmy Was Completely Improvised – Exclusive

You may not think of "NCIS" stars as being comedians, but at least one actor from the series has comedic timing in her blood: Diona Reasonover, who plays Kasie Hines.

As the go-to forensic specialist for the NCIS, Hines helps the highly trained team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service crack cases on a regular basis, often lending her scientific knowledge to inquiries. But in addition to being an integral part of the Washington, D.C.-based team who investigate crimes connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel, Hines also often supplies some comic relief on the show, which airs Mondays on CBS.

With improvisational comedy enterprises Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade in her background, Reasonover definitely has the chops to deliver an impromptu punchline, and those improvisational skills often lead to some humorous moments on "NCIS." One such moment, which Reasonover admitted was one of her all-time favorites during an exclusive interview with Looper, was an unassuming scene between Kasie and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) in the forensic lab.