NCIS' Diona Reasonover's Favorite Moment Between Kasie And Jimmy Was Completely Improvised – Exclusive
You may not think of "NCIS" stars as being comedians, but at least one actor from the series has comedic timing in her blood: Diona Reasonover, who plays Kasie Hines.
As the go-to forensic specialist for the NCIS, Hines helps the highly trained team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service crack cases on a regular basis, often lending her scientific knowledge to inquiries. But in addition to being an integral part of the Washington, D.C.-based team who investigate crimes connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel, Hines also often supplies some comic relief on the show, which airs Mondays on CBS.
With improvisational comedy enterprises Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade in her background, Reasonover definitely has the chops to deliver an impromptu punchline, and those improvisational skills often lead to some humorous moments on "NCIS." One such moment, which Reasonover admitted was one of her all-time favorites during an exclusive interview with Looper, was an unassuming scene between Kasie and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) in the forensic lab.
Rolling her eyes at Jimmy was totally unscripted
On "NCIS," Kasie and Jimmy are best buds (a friendship that happens to spill over into real life, too) and together the pair often offer some of the lighter moments in the series. One such scene came in Season 18 when the two co-workers shared a playful exchange that came at the expense of Jimmy.
"One of my favorite exchanges was actually improvised," says Reasonover. "There's a casino episode — or an episode where we're talking about a casino, and Brian improvised that he had never seen 'Casino' because it was rated R, which was so funny. We had this little back-and-forth where I rolled my eyes at him, and it's one of my favorite Jimmy-Kasie moments. I love their little dynamic. I love that they're best friends and that she's sometimes completely irritated by how sweet and normal he is."
You can watch Kasie and Jimmy's playful dynamic in action on Season 20 of "NCIS," which airs Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.