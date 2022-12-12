Yellowstone Fans Are Mourning The Loss Of A Beloved Character In Season 5 Episode 6

This article contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 5 Episode 6.

Now in its fifth season, "Yellowstone" has established itself as one of America's most popular shows — and a record-breaking one at that. The Kevin Costner-led neo-Western crime drama revolves around a family of ranchers who encounter their fair share of torment as they fight to maintain ownership of their Montana ranch while simultaneously dealing with dark secrets, murder, and general mayhem. It has all of the captivating ingredients that one needs in a crime drama, and it's only natural for tears to be shed among the show's base on occasion.

It goes without saying that "Yellowstone" is never short of drama and excitement, but the latest episode, "Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You" gave viewers a false sense of security before hitting them with heartbreak. After a peaceful spring gathering, John Dutton (Costner) and Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor) settled down to sleep — but one of them didn't wake up the following morning. As far as "Yellowstone" deaths go, Emmett's passing was one of the more somber ones.

As John noted, Walsh "died on the trail, like every cowboy dreams it." However, the peaceful nature of Emmett's death still brought a lot of pain to the hearts of "Yellowstone" fans.