Who Played Katherine Tucker On Blue Bloods?

If you need a refresher about that episode of "Blue Bloods," it's largely focused on a possible serial murder case investigated by Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). One of the secondary plots, however, involves would-be mayor Katherine Tucker accusing Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) of mobilizing part of his police force to dig up dirt on her husband. And that storyline is bolstered immeasurably by the searing, scene-stealing performance of Mary Stuart Masterson as Katherine Tucker.

Masterson has, of course, continued to deliver such work over the course of her now decades-long career. You may not realize it, but that career began with a small role in the 1975 cult hit "The Stepford Wives." But it's safe to say the actor made her biggest mark on the movie world in the 1980s via starring roles in era classics like 1985's "Heaven Help Us," 1986's "At Close Range," and 1989's "Chances Are." Masterson is perhaps best known, however, for her role as the tough-talking tomboy Watts in 1987's beloved romantic drama "Some Kind of Wonderful."

The '90s brought just as memorable roles for Masterson, in the Oscar-nominated "Fried Green Tomatoes" as well as 1993's sleeper hit "Benny & Joon." Of late, Masterson has largely been working in television, scoring recurring roles on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "NCIS," and "Blindspot" to go along with her memorable turn on "Blue Bloods."