Who Played Katherine Tucker On Blue Bloods?
Since its 2010 debut, CBS' primetime procedural drama "Blue Bloods" has developed one of the more devoted fanbases in the modern television landscape. It's arguably done so by delivering stories of familial strife and criminal misdeeds as timely as they are gripping. It helps, of course, to have well-loved stars like Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynihan fronting the action. That combination of potent storytelling and small-screen star power has indeed helped "Blue Bloods" earn a surprising 15 seasons on the air. And it doesn't look like the series' creatives plan on stopping anytime soon.
Like most television series that have been on that long, "Blue Bloods" has kept the narrative fires burning by bringing in new characters and special guest stars. The list of high-profile guest stars on "Blue Bloods" has indeed gotten pretty extensive at this point, featuring names like Lorraine Bracco, Whoopi Goldberg, and Bobby Cannavale, among many others. One famous face that's regularly been overlooked during the series' lengthy primetime run is that of the actor who portrayed the impetuous mayoral candidate Katherine Tucker in the Season 6 episode titled "Absolute Power." Here's who played that role on "Blue Bloods."
Mary Stuart Masterson was in some of the best-loved films of the '80s and '90s
If you need a refresher about that episode of "Blue Bloods," it's largely focused on a possible serial murder case investigated by Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). One of the secondary plots, however, involves would-be mayor Katherine Tucker accusing Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) of mobilizing part of his police force to dig up dirt on her husband. And that storyline is bolstered immeasurably by the searing, scene-stealing performance of Mary Stuart Masterson as Katherine Tucker.
Masterson has, of course, continued to deliver such work over the course of her now decades-long career. You may not realize it, but that career began with a small role in the 1975 cult hit "The Stepford Wives." But it's safe to say the actor made her biggest mark on the movie world in the 1980s via starring roles in era classics like 1985's "Heaven Help Us," 1986's "At Close Range," and 1989's "Chances Are." Masterson is perhaps best known, however, for her role as the tough-talking tomboy Watts in 1987's beloved romantic drama "Some Kind of Wonderful."
The '90s brought just as memorable roles for Masterson, in the Oscar-nominated "Fried Green Tomatoes" as well as 1993's sleeper hit "Benny & Joon." Of late, Masterson has largely been working in television, scoring recurring roles on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "NCIS," and "Blindspot" to go along with her memorable turn on "Blue Bloods."