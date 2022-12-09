One Of The Office's Most Romantic Moments Is Actually A Glaring Plot Hole

Season 7, Episode 15 of "The Office," titled "The Search," sees Michael attempting to return to Dunder Mifflin after he gets lost somewhere in Scranton. Holly eventually locates him, knowing him well enough to retrace his steps, and the two share an intimate moment. It's a touching premise, but it has a notable issue.

As fans have pointed out, it's odd that Michael ends up getting lost in the first place. After all, Scranton is his hometown and he knows his way around in other episodes, so it shouldn't have been difficult for him to find his way back. It's not the only Michael error that has stumped "The Office" fans, but for some, it's bizarre enough to trouble the episode's entire premise. "The plot is ridiculous," u/KitzFigaro posted on the r/DunderMifflin subreddit. "Michael gets lost like a 5 year old."

Fans asked what series alums Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey thought of the ostensible plot hole on Episode 147 of the duo's "Office Ladies" podcast. "I think it's a little bit of a stretch," Fischer said, though she didn't mind since it was romantic. Kinsey had another defense, believing that Michael getting lost is meant to show his troubled emotional state without Holly. "When she keeps pushing him away, he just really is searching for it all to make sense," she said. "He could have found his way back to the office, but I think he wants to go on this walkabout."