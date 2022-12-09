The Office Hired A Camera Operator From Survivor To Make The Documentary Elements Feel More Accurate

While the U.S. version of "The Office" would obviously not have existed without Ricky Gervais' original British series, a large part of its success can be attributed to the mockumentary format. According to FirstPost, the term "mockumentary" first became popularized in the 1980s with the iconic film "This is Spinal Tap." Vanity Fair suggests that the realness of "The Office" is what made it work, as opposed to other TV shows that "offer wish-fulfillment or a fantasy of a different life." "The Office" depicts an ordinary world in an unglamorous location that was less about the viewer's aspirations and more about finding the extraordinary in the mundane. And, because of the mockumentary style of the show, that boring realism was thrown into sharp contrast.

Shows such as Gervais' "The Office" and Canada's "Trailer Park Boys" brought the mockumentary format to mainstream TV in the early '00s. Though it mostly ended with the conclusion of "Modern Family" in 2020, popular shows such as "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Abbott Elementary" continue using the format in 2022. The mockumentary style was so important to the U.S. version of "The Office" that, in order to portray a realistic documentary style, the creators brought in a reality television camera operator to lend to the authenticity.