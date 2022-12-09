One Of America's Most Banned Books Is Getting An Adaptation Starring Daniel Craig

Despite the density and complexity of most of his works, Beat Generation novelist William S. Burroughs saw several of his novels adapted for film before his death in 1997, including "Naked Lunch" and "Drugstore Cowboy." While his remains remain buried beneath the grounds of Bellefontaine Cemetery in his birthplace of St. Louis, Missouri (via Find a Grave), soon one of his more controversial and frequently banned works will be made into a feature starring Daniel Craig, the most recent holder of James Bond's license to kill.

Burroughs' death from a heart attack at age 83 (via The New York Times) punctuated the end of an era of rapid cultural and artistic evolution in the United States. It came in the same year as the deaths of Herbert Huncke, who coined the term "beat," and poet Allen Ginsberg, one of the movement's most prominent voices and the author of the generation's non-musical anthem, "Howl." (via The New York Times). While Burroughs' legacy lives on in still-popular films and his remaining novels, the last film adaptation of his work was "Naked Lunch" in 1991. That novel was widely banned, leading to an obscenity trial in Massachusetts (via Banned Books Awareness), but the upcoming adaptation is of a book that is equally as provocative and potentially polarizing.