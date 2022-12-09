The Hilarious Meaning Behind Wee Man's New Safe Word From Jackass Forever

The infamous daredevils of "Jackass" famously reunited for one last (painful) ride with the release of the fourth film, "Jackass Forever," in February 2022 with veteran members like Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, and some new faces. Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, and Rachel Wolfson literally learned from the experts when it came to facing their deepest darkest fears, even those that they didn't yet know existed.

"Jackass Forever" epitomizes everything that made the original successful while ushering it into a new era. Despite the ramped-up fame and stakes for the core crew, they've always kept their friendly banter and nonchalant attitude on screen. Whether they're pranking one another or exploiting a fear of snakes, there is seemingly no holds barred when it comes to the "Jackass" crew.

But believe it or not, the stuntmen and women don't say yes to every bit they're presented with. In fact, the show and films implement "safe words" to allow performers to opt-out if things do get a little too wild. Jason "Wee Man" Acuna revealed why he had to change his safe word for the 2022 film, and it's pretty much the reason you'd expect from the rowdy performers.