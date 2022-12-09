The Hilarious Meaning Behind Wee Man's New Safe Word From Jackass Forever
The infamous daredevils of "Jackass" famously reunited for one last (painful) ride with the release of the fourth film, "Jackass Forever," in February 2022 with veteran members like Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, and some new faces. Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, and Rachel Wolfson literally learned from the experts when it came to facing their deepest darkest fears, even those that they didn't yet know existed.
"Jackass Forever" epitomizes everything that made the original successful while ushering it into a new era. Despite the ramped-up fame and stakes for the core crew, they've always kept their friendly banter and nonchalant attitude on screen. Whether they're pranking one another or exploiting a fear of snakes, there is seemingly no holds barred when it comes to the "Jackass" crew.
But believe it or not, the stuntmen and women don't say yes to every bit they're presented with. In fact, the show and films implement "safe words" to allow performers to opt-out if things do get a little too wild. Jason "Wee Man" Acuna revealed why he had to change his safe word for the 2022 film, and it's pretty much the reason you'd expect from the rowdy performers.
The old safe word wasn't working
Prior to the release of "Jackass Forever," the cast did an interview with Jake's Takes where they were asked how much safe words are a factor in every stunt and if they actually work to save someone from a bit. Knoxville explained that typically if a cast member starts a stunt, they often end up finishing it despite protests: "If you started the bit, you're gonna be finishing it!"
However, Wee-Man recalled castmate Preston Lacy's old safe word during the original MTV series was "Oklahoma," with Dave England adding it "never worked." For "Jackass Forever," they took a different approach. Wee Man commented with a chuckle: "The new safe word is 'meat loaf' because there's some things I'll do for love, but I won't do that." The safe word is a cheeky reference to late US rock singer Meat Loaf and his 1993 song, "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That). It's actually almost too easy to imagine Wee-Man screaming "meat loaf" in an attempt to save himself from pain, embarrassment, or, more often than not, both.