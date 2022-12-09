Why Dan Aykroyd Thinks His Great-Grandfather Is The Reason Ghost Hunting Shows Are So Popular

During an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in late 2021, Aykroyd, Murray, and Ernie Hudson talked about the history of "Ghostbusters" and what brought them back for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." When asked about the concept for the original film, however, Aykroyd credited his great-grandfather's fascination with spirituality and the paranormal with helping him come up with the idea. Aykroyd discovered the journals of research that his great-grandfather kept, and used them as inspiration for "Ghostbusters."

During the interview, Aykroyd acknowledges that there's a trend of reality shows centered around ghost hunting and that millions of people around the world are familiar with the paranormal now, especially terms like ectoplasm: "That's all from my great grandfather's work and the movie we all put together. I believe that's true."

It's important to note that ectoplasm was actually coined by physiologist Charles Richet in 1894 (per University of Colorado Boulder). However, it would be hard to deny Aykroyd's claim that "Ghostbusters" and its popularity led to the eventual trend of reality shows centered around the concept, so in that way, he's probably right on the money that his great-grandfather played a large part in it hitting the mainstream.