School Spirits - What We Know So Far

Fans of teen horror, beware and celebrate, because there's an upcoming Paramount+ series that promises to be a spooky outing for younger audiences. Titled "School Spirits," the show will reportedly be based on an upcoming graphic novel from Maria Nguyen, Nate Trinrud, and Megan Trinrud (per Deadline). As the streamer's website boasts, Paramount+ has been steadily building a robust line-up of young adult content, including projects like the "iCarly" reboot and the critically acclaimed streaming film "Honor Society."

Though there isn't much known about the plot of "School Spirits" just yet (beyond that it will reportedly feature a mystery centered around a ghostly ensemble of undead teens and tweens), Paramount+ has released the impressive roster of names attached to the project. Contributors range from "Pretty Little Liars" and "American Horror Story" alumni to former Disney Channel stars. Big details about this exciting project are now beginning to emerge, and it's shaping up to be a must-watch for lovers of supernatural shows.

From the release schedule to the confirmed cast and crew, here's what we know about "School Spirits" so far.