Fox Pulls The Plug On Monarch

The Roman family have played their last concert.

Fox's "Monarch" has not been renewed for a second season, per a recent report from Deadline. The series was a musical drama that centered around the Romans, a fictitious country music dynasty led by the "Queen of Country Music," Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon), and her husband Albie, the "Texas Truthteller" that inspired a real-life bourbon and who was portrayed by actual country music icon Trace Adkins.

Though Fox likely hoped that the series (which is the first scripted show to be entirely owned by the network) would grow into its very own "Nashville," the show will end after just one 11-episode season. The show currently holds a dismal 31% on the online review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. To make matters dire, "Monarch" also failed to capture a consistent audience despite having a decent opportunity to do so. Though a staggering 3.8 million viewers tuned in for the series premiere, engagement dwindled dramatically over the following ten weeks.

Even so, fans and spectators alike have taken to social media to express their feelings about the show's cancellation, with reactions ranging from muted grief to outright elation.