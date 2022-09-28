Susan Sarandon's Future On Monarch Revealed By Executive Producer

This article contains spoilers for "Monarch."

It's not uncommon for country music to explore the dark side of the human condition. With lyrics about heartache, longing, and other unpleasant topics often informing the songs, listening to country jams can be an emotional experience, to say the least. That said, few things tap into the dark heart of the country lifestyle quite like "Monarch,"

While the Fox drama certainly focuses on the musical element of the music industry, it's not the main issue. The series follows a family of country musicians who've dominated the country music industry for years, creating a beloved dynasty in the process. But the family members aren't as clean-cut as their public personas suggest, as their personal lives are rocked by lies, secrets, and tragedies.

Unfortunately, one of the show's biggest tragedies thus far pertains to Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon). The character was killed off at the end of Episode 2 and was subsequently treated to a live-streamed funeral that featured a hologram. It's pretty clear that the character is dead, but will she return to the series?