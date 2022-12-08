Geo Bustamante Left Survivor With A Message Of Hope

With "Survivor" now in its 43rd season on CBS, fans have at this point been able to lock down what it takes to still be in the game come finale night. To get there, you need to have some, if not all, of the standard "Survivor" qualities that have been established over the years. One of those qualities is to always be on the defensive, knowing that the moment you feel comfortable with your safety in the game, you're probably going home. That misstep of comfort was proven again when contestant Geo Bustamante was voted out on the 11th day of the game.

Bustamante could have carved out a path that led further in the game the moment he became the lucky winner of the Knowledge is Power advantage. This advantage allows a contestant to straight-up ask a fellow competitor if they have an Immunity Idol in their possession, and if they do, they must hand it over, essentially passing on their safety. When Bustamante returned to his tribe after winning this advantage, his sense of safety ended up being what eventually did him in.

Bustamante strutted back into camp believing he was completely safe from his torch being snuffed out and decided to tell tribemate Karla that he had an advantage. Little did he know, that was enough to set a new plan in motion, with Bustamante cut out at the end. "I wanted to share that with Karla, just to show her like, 'Hey, trust me, I trust you. I have the Knowledge Is Power,'" he explained to Entertainment Weekly. Well, we all now know that in the game of "Survivor," a misstep like that could end it all. But Bustamante believes his expulsion came with a silver lining.