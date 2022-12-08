The Best Holiday Movie You've Never Seen Is Available To Stream

It's getting to that time of year again when families and loved ones have to make the tough annual choice: what do you want to see first? Clarence getting his wings or Hans Gruber wishing he had some before falling to his death? These too pivotal moments make up what many believe to be the required watch lists of the holiday season. Besides "It's A Wonderful Life" and "Die Hard," there's a stocking full of potentials like "Home Alone," "A Muppet Christmas Carol," and "Elf," guaranteed to take up screen time. Even some of the more macabre moviegoers might consider putting on "Black Christmas" for the season of goodwill (which we do not judge you for).

However, one festive favorite may easily go off the radar when it absolutely shouldn't. It's from a name as synonymous with Christmas as Santa Claus. A writer-turned-director that gave us a female-led Jason Bourne with added baubles and a whole lot of swearing. It starred Samuel L. Jackson in what might be the most Samuel L. Jackson-y role we've ever had and Geena Davis as a homemaker with a killer edge. It might also be one of the best Christmas films you've never seen.