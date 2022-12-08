Rush Hour 4 Is Looking More And More Like A Reality Thanks To Jackie Chan

Is the world ready for another "Rush Hour" flick? Jackie Chan thinks so.

With the Hong Kong martial artist's rising popularity in the west, director Brett Ratner envisioned Chan as the perfect lead in a buddy-cop picture. With "Friday" star Chris Tucker in tow, the trio ended up making dynamite when the first "Rush Hour" graced cinemas in 1998. Soon after, a franchise was born.

If "Rush Hour" was the fish-out-of-water story of Chan's Inspector Lee, a Hong Kong cop in search of a missing child in Los Angeles, then "Rush Hour 2" was the perfect flip of the initial premise, focusing on Tucker's Detective Carter vacationing in Hong Kong with his new friend. The third film in the franchise saw the duo taking up shop in Paris, digging into a Triad-focused mystery.

Warner Bros. walked away with a cool chunk of change thanks to Ratner's diverse comedy trilogy, bringing in over $840 million at the box office (via The Numbers). The disappointing reception of "Rush Hour 3" may have soured fans and the franchise's future but reports throughout the years have suggested that a fourth film is somewhat of a priority for the studio. Tucker last revealed in 2019 that a script was underway and that he and Chan were committed to returning to their roles (via iHeart). Since the comedian's pre-pandemic comments, word on a "Rush Hour 4" has been slim.

Chan, however, has finally spoken up, saying a "Rush Hour 4" is explicitly in the works, but this wouldn't be the first time we've heard this tune. Is the sequel really happening, or is this just a sweet, sweet fantasy?