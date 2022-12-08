The South Park Creators Got Some Sage Advice From Monty Python Legend Terry Gilliam

"South Park" has been known in the past to wear its influences on its sleeve. From a fight scene inspired by John Carpenter's "They Live" to a particularly creepy influence from Tod Browning's seminal cult classic "Freaks," the show has never been shy about paying homage to pieces of pop culture.

The creative team behind the show is often able to keep up to the minute with pop culture happening due to the show's breakneck production pace in which they make each episode of a season within six days before it hits the air.

The show's creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, have made it known for years their love of the comedy stylings of "Monty Python and the Flying Circus." Monty Python's sketch comedy show tended to bend into absurdism, and the duo really latched on to their ability to world-build. One of the group's founding members, Terry Gilliam, offered them some friendly advice that they just didn't take.