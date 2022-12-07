Modern Family Star Ed O'Neill Recalls An Argument He Once Had With Gene Kelly

Ed O'Neill could have rested on his laurels after the long-running success of "Married... with Children" and simply made a pretty penny being typecast, but through his sheer talent and will to work, the actor has proven he's far more than Al Bundy. He was not only part of the ensemble of another highly successful sitcom with "Modern Family," but he's also racked up credits over the decades with names like John Hughes and David Mamet. The point is, O'Neill has been around the block more than a few times and he's showing no signs of slowing down.

O'Neill's career in Hollywood spans so far back that the actor actually has a memorable story he recently shared about "Singin' in the Rain" legend Gene Kelly. Even with O'Neill's credits dating back to 1980, it might still be a little shocking that O'Neill interacted with Kelly, considering the performer's final credit was in 1986, or a decade before his death.

O'Neill and Kelly did not have the opportunity to work together — although imagining Kelly popping up "Married with Children" is pretty fun — but O'Neill did attend a dinner party with Kelly, and the two, unfortunately, did not get along during the night. O'Neill shared the story on an episode of the "Fly on the Wall" podcast with "Saturday Night Live" alums Dana Carvey and David Spade.