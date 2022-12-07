James McAvoy Calls Out Showtime's Shamless For Copying One Of His Scenes From The Original

These days, James McAvoy is widely regarded as a legit A-lister in most Hollywood circles. He's also considered by some to be one of the finest actors of his generation, earning rave reviews for his work in tentpole productions (the "X-Men" franchise and "Split," for example) and more indie-minded fare ("Atonement," "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby") alike. 20 years ago, however, McAvoy was just another young talent looking to make a name for himself on the U.K. entertainment scene.

McAvoy earned arguably his biggest early break in 2004 when he booked the role of Steve McBride in the original British version of "Shameless." Though he appeared in just 13 episodes of the show, his standout work as the dodgy romantic interest of Fiona Gallagher (Anne-Marie Duff) became a calling card for the young actor. Not long after his "Shameless" run ended, McAvoy was fronting major productions like "The Chronicles of Narnia" and the Oscar-winning drama "The Last King of Scotland."

As for "Shameless," the U.K. hit scored a stateside remake in 2011. While the American version proved a hit in its own right, McAvoy has admitted he's no particular fan, recently telling Vanity Fair, "I didn't enjoy watching the U.S. remake of 'Shameless.'" McAvoy was quick to point out that his position is in no way a comment on the remake's quality. Rather, the star found it odd to watch the show copy almost exact scenes he and his co-stars had performed.