What Rachel Bilson Tells Her Daughter About Father Hayden Christensen Playing A Star Wars Villain

The dating life of celebrities has always been a source of perverse fascination. Long hours on set and pretending to be in love with your co-star for months at a time can be a recipe for romance — be it Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garner or Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez. And while prolific movie stars can be captivating, there is nothing like the most mid-aughts couple of all. Fresh off of her stint in iconic teen melodrama, "The O.C.," Rachel Bilson starred in a little-known film called "Jumper."

Though it had the star power of Summer Roberts herself — in addition to Hayden Christensen post "Star Wars" fame — "Jumper" didn't exactly blow audiences out of the water. It did, however, unite Christensen and Bilson for a brief period of time. Christensen fans may not know that the on-again-off-again couple was together long enough to have a daughter together, Briar Rose. Now a decade and a half after their meeting, Bilson is on her "The O.C." podcast while Christensen has returned to the Force as Darth Vader in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and the upcoming series "Ahsoka." Darth Vader returning to pop culture in such a significant way has fanned the flames surrounding him and caused Bilson to instruct her daughter in the ways of the Sith.