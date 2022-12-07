The Office's Brian Baumgartner Thinks Dwight Schrute Is One Of The Greatest TV Characters Of All Time

Simply based on the number of TV series that have come and gone over the years, it's safe to say that the majority of them leave the average viewer's radar soon after their conclusion. However, there are a few shows, like NBC's "The Office, which continue to be part of our TV-watching culture, somehow living in a state of immortality. When Brian Baumgartner joined the "Podcrushed" podcast, he explained his theory on why the single-camera comedy continues to resonate with fans. To Baumgartner, the longevity of "The Office" can be traced back to the detailed complexities of the show's characters.

"The Office," which first aired in 2005, paved the way for the emergence of the documentary-style, single-camera comedy genre. Led by Steve Carell, the cast perfectly complemented the brilliant writing, both contributing to nine successful seasons. The series wrapped up for good in 2013, though it still lives on plenty of fans' current watchlists. Since "The Office" ended, Baumgartner has noticed that the series has an emotional trigger for current viewers. He explained, "The number of people that come up and say to me, 'I watch the show every night before I go to bed' ... 'the show brings me comfort.'" And in Baumgartner's opinion, this positive connection to the show stems from its unique characters. Particularly, one who grows beets on his farm.