The Office Superfan Episode That Confirms Phyllis' Crush On Jim

Fans of the American version of "The Office" are almost as gossipy as the Dunder Mifflin staff, and whatever combination of characters you can think of, someone has a hot take on it. People may not often talk about Phyllis' (Phyllis Smith) relationship with Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer), but in a thread on the r/DunderMifflin subreddit, u/ExodicCredulity suggests that Phyllis intentionally sabotaged Jim previous relationship with Karen (Rashida Jones) in an attempt to push him toward Pam. They reference Season 3, Episode 13 ("Traveling Salesman"), where she tells Karen about Jim's crush on Pam: "She acts like she's just talking casually, but I feel different," the thread reads. "There are many instances leading up to that point that show Phyllis knows Jim and Pam have [a] 'thing,' and that she's all for it."

However, some other threads in the same subreddit discuss the way Phyllis seems to look down on Jim and Pam, such as u/whatsakipper, who asks: "Why does Phyllis throughout the series insuate [sic] Jim and Pam are in financial trouble when Jim is a way better salesman than her?" In another thread, u/Fiery_And_Salty asks why when Jim tells Phyllis he bought his parents' house in Season 5, Episode 9 ("Frame Toby"), she seems "disdainful" of the area of town it's in.

However, since Peacock released extended superfan episodes on its platform in 2020, fans are learning new things about "The Office" from previously-deleted scenes that have been inserted back into the show. One of the shocking revelations is that Phyllis has always had a crush on Jim.