Charlize Theron Has The Highest Praise For Her Furiosa Successor Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlize Theron, the Oscar-winning actress responsible for bringing countless memorable roles to life, appears to be as excited as the rest of us for George Miller's upcoming "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel titled "Furiosa." As the original character in Miller's stunning and action-packed film, her opinion carries a certain amount of weight in anticipation of a new iteration. Therefore, it's reassuring, to say the least, that she wholeheartedly approves of Anya Taylor-Joy taking up the mantle of the fearless Furiosa.

Taylor-Joy captivated global audiences in the lead role of the cunning chess player Beth in the Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit." She also starred in two of Robert Eggers' eerie films, "The Witch" and "The Northman." Taylor-Joy even had a dazzling role in the X-Men film "The New Mutants" as the fiery Illyana Rasputin, a.k.a. Magik. Her astonishing range as an actress tiers her up perfectly to take on the standout role of Furiosa, which comes with a grueling amount of intense production.

Recently, Theron made her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" as the sorceress Clea. This surprising role brings the "Mad Max" actress back into the spotlight, where she shares her thoughts on the upcoming prequel "Furiosa." With The Hollywood Reporter, she revisits her past performances while sharing her excitement for what's to come next while including kind words for her "Mad Max" successor.