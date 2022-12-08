Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive

The 44-year-old Wes Bentley admitted to being a fan of Kevin Costner since he was a child, calling working with the acting icon "amazing."

"[Because of] 'Field of Dreams' and all the movies that I grew up watching him do, he was a hero of mine," said Bentley. "He was a movie star of my generation, so I had to get past that."

A consummate professional, Bentley quickly got over being starstruck and made a rewarding connection with Costner, including learning new tricks of the trade. "Our personal relationship is great," said Bentley. "He's such a great actor, and he's so good at acting ambient cinematic. It's something I've learned from watching him — how to really do that."

He also noted, "Despite all the drama we have together in scenes, we have a good laugh [between] takes sometimes."

Season 5 of "Yellowstone" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.