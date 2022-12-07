Charlize Theron Thinks The Behind-The-Scenes Drama On Mad Max: Fury Road Was A Reason For Its Success

Few movies released in the past 10 years have earned the sort of universal adoration bestowed upon George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road." Released in the Summer of 2015, the mind-boggling action-spectacular not only became a legit box office hit, but wowed both critics and audiences in equal measure, and shocked the whole of Hollywood by becoming that rarest of action movies to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Perhaps even more surprising is that "Fury Road" not only topped numerous year-end lists, but was eventually voted the best film of the decade by critics (per IndieWire).

If you've seen "Fury Road," you know it's hard to argue any of those accolades because, well, no one had ever really made a film quite like it before. That includes Miller, who'd already written and directed three "Mad Max" flicks before he ever got "Fury Road" off the ground. As we now know, however, not all was copasetic for the film's cast and crew during production, with stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron being particularly vocal about what a grueling shoot it was.

For his part, Hardy famously apologized to Miller for his self-professed apathy on the film once he saw the finished project (per Vanity Fair). Seems Theron's opinion of "Mad Max: Fury Road" also changed dramatically once she saw it. And the actor now believes the behind-the-scenes drama is a big reason the film succeeded.