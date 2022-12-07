Charlize Theron Has Done A Complete 180 On What She Thinks Of The MCU

If Twitter had its way, anyone would think that the villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren't Thanos (Josh Brolin), Kang (Jonathan Majors), or Namor (Tenouch Huerta), but more feared names like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Even with its massive success and impact on popular culture, titans of the Hollywood industry still aren't quite gelling with what has become the biggest movie franchise in history. Thankfully, over time some of its biggest stars converted to the world-dominating IP, with some even braving the world of rage monsters and talking raccoons and bringing a character to life themselves.

In the mid-credits scene of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) receives a surprise visit from Clea, the niece of Dormammu, who whisks him away on an urgent mission, which we can only assume will be cleared up at a later date. Her appearance came as a shock, especially when she arrived in the form of Charlize Theron. Kept a secret until the film's release, there was a time when even Theron didn't expect to see herself sharing the screen with some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Just recently, though, the Oscar-winner held up her hands (but didn't wave them around to make sparkly circles), admitting she was never on board with Marvel Studios' monster movie machine to begin with.