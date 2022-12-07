Charlize Theron Has Done A Complete 180 On What She Thinks Of The MCU
If Twitter had its way, anyone would think that the villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren't Thanos (Josh Brolin), Kang (Jonathan Majors), or Namor (Tenouch Huerta), but more feared names like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Even with its massive success and impact on popular culture, titans of the Hollywood industry still aren't quite gelling with what has become the biggest movie franchise in history. Thankfully, over time some of its biggest stars converted to the world-dominating IP, with some even braving the world of rage monsters and talking raccoons and bringing a character to life themselves.
In the mid-credits scene of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) receives a surprise visit from Clea, the niece of Dormammu, who whisks him away on an urgent mission, which we can only assume will be cleared up at a later date. Her appearance came as a shock, especially when she arrived in the form of Charlize Theron. Kept a secret until the film's release, there was a time when even Theron didn't expect to see herself sharing the screen with some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Just recently, though, the Oscar-winner held up her hands (but didn't wave them around to make sparkly circles), admitting she was never on board with Marvel Studios' monster movie machine to begin with.
Charlize Theron thought the MCU was for nerds
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her MCU debut, Charlize Theron revealed she got it all wrong and that it took some firm recommendations to get in on the action. "I was ignorant, I didn't know those [Marvel] movies well enough until a family who I consider, like, my adopted family had me watch them," she explained, recalling when she didn't know her Wongs from her Wakanda. "They're crazy Marvel fans, and I always used to make fun of them. Like, 'Oh my God, you guys are such f****** nerds.'"
It wasn't until after being urged to start right back from the beginning that she eventually realized what all the fuss was about. "They're so f****** good," she admitted. "It was such an enjoyable ride." Now, it's a ride she herself has a seat on, joining the ranks as the eventual love interest of Stephen Strange. The only issue she has now is how she will transfer that to the big screen. Theron acknowledged that Clea was a known character in Marvel Comics long before "Iron Man" landed in theatres. "There's a mythology around it and it's been thought out over decades with Clea, and I'm challenged by that. Like, how do you reinvent that? So, I'm excited, but I honestly don't know what the f*** it's going to be." Hopefully, things become more clear in the future.