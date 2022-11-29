Wednesday's Showrunners Have Already Sketched Out At Least Three Seasons

Netflix's coming-of-age comedy series "Wednesday" is finally here, and it looks like the streaming giant has yet another success on its hands. "Smallville" co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar developed the show, with Tim Burton and Danny Elfman also lending their talents as director and composer. Jenna Ortega ("Scream") takes up the role of Wednesday, previously played by Christina Ricci. Catherine Zeta-Jones ("The Mask of Zorro"), Luis Guzmán ("Narcos"), Fred Armisen ("Portlandia"), Isaac Ordonez ("A Wrinkle in Time"), and newcomer Victor Dorobantu round out the rest of the Addams family as Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, Pugsley, and Thing.

"Wednesday" puts a spin on the classic "Addams Family" story, aging the titular character up to a teenager and having her deal with the stresses of high school. It also adds many more supernatural elements to the world, with Wednesday attending Nevermore Academy, a school that houses monstrous students, including werewolves, sirens, and vampires. Wednesday herself develops psychic abilities as she works to solve a murder.

Fans and critics gave "Wednesday" positive reviews, earning it a 69% on Rotten Tomatoes. Ortega is both literally and figuratively the star of the show, with many critics praising her performance. Roger Ebert and The Wall Street Journal agreed that her portrayal of the deadpan goth teenager elevated the show.

With all the success, it's natural for talks of subsequent seasons to arise, and it turns out the "Wednesday" showrunners are more than ready to continue the story.