Christian Bale Goes Full Murder Mystery In The Trailer For The Pale Blue Eye

Christian Bale certainly knows a thing or two about detective work or at least playing somebody who knows a thing or two. Having previously been "The World's Greatest Detective" Batman, a gun-wielding martial artist investigator in "Equilibrium," and a man locked in a game of wits with Hugh Jackman in "The Prestige," Bale certainly has the acting chops to revel in a murder mystery. "The Pale Blue Eye" is an upcoming Netflix movie that will see a limited theatrical release on December 23 while becoming available for streaming on January 6, 2023. Based on the book by Louis Bayard, "The Pale Blue Eye" is a mystery that follows a grizzled and veteran investigator known as Augustus Landor (Bale) who soon is aided in his detective work by a young and inquisitive Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

According to IMDb, "The Pale Blue Eye" has an exceptionally impressive cast consisting of Bale, Robert Duvall, Gillian Anderson, Timothy Spall, Toby Jones, and Melling, among many others. "The Pale Blue Eye" is also written and directed by Scott Cooper, who has worked with Bale previously in "Hostiles" and "Out of the Furnace," and he recently told Tudum, "At the time that I was writing it, Christian Bale, who's my closest pal and collaborator, would have been too young to play the aging and retired Constable Augustus Landor. And now he's the perfect age." So now that the trailer has dropped for "The Pale Blue Eye," what might viewers expect from this upcoming thriller?