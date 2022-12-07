Looper Unearths Which Grey's Anatomy Medical Case Fans Think Was Most Shocking - Exclusive Survey

Any medical drama worth its salt knows how to keep its audience tuning in with wild, nigh-on impossible medical dramas that may or may not have an actual basis in real-life cases. In the case of "Grey's Anatomy," the interns and doctors have faced down hundreds of stunning, surprising cases. There was the baby from Season 9 who was born with its brain outside of its body, requiring very careful surgery. There was the guy from Season 2 who sawed his own foot off. And the woman who was slowly being poisoned by her own blood. Hundreds of infants and adults have been through the hospital's front doors since. As the years have gone on, the cycle of life has always been present at the hospital, with each death or life as unique as snowflakes, only much more horrifying in their impact upon the viewer. Some involve upsetting deaths, but others are just ... bizarre.

While most cases depicted on "Grey's Anatomy" are truly squirm-worthy, and purposefully so, some situations that rain chaos upon the doorstep of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital definitely stick out in the minds of the show's viewers more than others. To determine which ones turned into watercooler fodder the very most, Looper conducted a survey of 600 people around the country and asked our readers which "Grey's Anatomy" medical case shocked them the most.