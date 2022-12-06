Fans Of The Winchesters Are In Tears Over The Big Character Return In The Mid-Season Finale

This article contains spoilers for "The Winchesters'" mid-season finale.

The mid-season finale of "The Winchesters" was an action-packed affair that saw our heroes storm the Akrida's lair and throw down with the nasty bugs. Of course, all of that excitement and chaos was complemented by moments of genuine emotion that occasionally ventured into tear-inducing drama.

Family and guilt were central themes in this episode. Mary (Meg Donnelly) set out to rescue her father from the clutches of the aforementioned monsters, fearing that his life was lost. However, that was nothing compared to the emotional turmoil faced by John (Drake Rodger), who searched for answers pertaining to his own father's disappearance and introduced a musical connection between "The Winchesters" and "Supernatural."

Fortunately, the closing moments of "The Winchesters'" mid-season finale provided some answers to the first season's ongoing mysteries — and saw the return of a fan-favorite character from "Supernatural." Understandably, long-term fans of the franchise flocked to social media afterward and shared their thoughts.