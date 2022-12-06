The Winchesters Mid-Season Finale Features An Emotional Musical Connection To Supernatural
This article contains spoilers for "The Winchesters" mid-season finale.
The Akrida's apocalyptic ambitions garnered some momentum in the latest episode of "The Winchesters." However, while our heroes were out to put a stop to the bug creatures' nefarious plans, saving their family members was their main goal. Mary (Meg Donnelly) had to rescue her father from the clutches of the ill-intentioned monsters, while her future husband just wanted some answers from his old man.
"The Winchesters'" mid-season finale dug deeper into John Winchester's (Drake Rodger) anger issues and heart-wrenching past, revealing that his troubles existed long before he went to war. The hunter was mad at his father for leaving him and his mom, as he explained during a scene involving a music box and a song that will be familiar to fans of "Supernatural."
With that in mind, let's dig into the latest episode of "The Winchesters" and examine why the aforementioned music box and musical choice both have significance to John and his family.
One song means a lot to The Winchester family
"The Winchesters" has contained several "Supernatural" Easter eggs in the past, but the choice of music in the mid-season finale is arguably the most emotional of the bunch. In the episode, John Winchester listens to a song called "As Time Goes By" and explains that he used to play it on a music box, hoping that his father, Henry (Gil McKinney), would hear it and come home.
"As Time Goes By" was written by Herman Hupfeld in 1931 and became famous when it was performed by Dooley Wilson in "Casablanca." In the "Supernatural" universe, however, it was John's favorite song growing up, and he played it whenever he felt scared as a kid. It's also the name of the Season 8 episode in which Henry debuted and told Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) about the song's significance to their family.
The song has been featured in several movies and TV shows, often during scenes that are synonymous with nostalgia and longing. "The Winchesters" continues this trend, albeit with more family grief and a heavy sense of loss attached to it.