Olivia Colman Teases That Fans Will Love Timothée Chalamet's Take On Willy Wonka

Willy Wonka has kept generations dreaming of golden tickets and sugary treats; the character's origins date back to Roald Dahl's 1964 book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Since then, he's made an appearance in two very different feature films centered around Wonka's ubiquitous candy empire. Gene Wilder made film history when he took on the role in the 1971 adaptation. His dedication to the project gave Wonka a sense of whimsy, charisma, and underlying darkness which defined the character for generations. Johnny Depp also took a shot at playing Wonka in Tim Burton's take on "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Now, Timothée Chalamet is trying to make his mark by showcasing his spin on the character; he's set to appear as the enigmatic candy maker in "Wonka." Instead of opting for the standard story, the film explores Wonka's younger years before he became the mysterious factory owner. While no footage has been made available to the general public as of 2022, there's reason to believe the talented actor can pull off the role. One of the film's co-stars, Olivia Colman, is giving fans a glimpse into what they can expect from his performance.