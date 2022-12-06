Adam Sandler Calls The Airheads Shoot One Of The Best Of His Life

Adam Sandler has been making viewers cry, cringe, and crack up in film and television roles for well over three decades now. Over that span, he has, of course, seen his share of career ups and downs. While he's arguably no longer the box office king he was during his '90s and '00s heyday, Sandler is currently riding a major creative peak with lauded dramatic turns in 2019's indie hit "Uncut Gems," and Netflix's 2022 sports drama "Hustle."

If you've seen Sandler at red carpet premieres, on talk shows, or attending awards circuit events, you know the actor and comedian is more than enjoying his time in the spotlight these days. So too is Sandler's one-time co-star, Brendan Fraser, who's enjoying one of the more welcome career resurgences in Hollywood history thanks in large part to his bravura turn in Darren Aronofsky's new drama "The Whale." To the delight of their fans, the duo — who starred together in the beloved 1994 comedy "Airheads" — recently sat down to catch up, and did so with a camera crew from Variety on hand.

That conversation was as lively as you might expect. When the duo got to chatting about "Airheads," Sandler even admitted working on the film was one the best experiences of his life.