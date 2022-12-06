Angela Bassett Feels Perfectly Fine About Her Deleted Haiti Scene In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"I was not pleased," Angela Bassett recalled to Variety, "I was so shocked... it's like they gave you the greatest gift, and they snatched it away." Her tenure in the MCU has been far shorter than most — even Martin Freeman's Agent Ross got to play a sizable supporting role in "Captain America: Civil War." Bassett appeared solely in the two "Black Panther" films, not including a small, blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in "Avengers: Endgame."

"Part of me was like, 'Okay, don't say anything, be strong,'" she said of her reaction to the news. She was torn, seemingly between simply accepting her fate and fighting against the will of writer-director Ryan Coogler. "Then the other part of me was like... 'I just got to let him know," she remembered, "That I don't like this at all — and why? — and don't do this.' The love for Ramonda was so real and heartfelt, but you know — they always kill the heart and soul."

Coogler has proven especially willing to axe prominent characters in his MCU films, especially given that other movies in the franchise seemingly avoid permanent death at all costs. In addition to killing off Ramonda, Coogler cut off Andy Serkis' run as the refreshingly flamboyant Ulysses Klaue by having Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) murder him as part of a power play for Wakanda's throne. Then Killmonger — himself a beloved villain — chooses to die rather than live out his days in a Wakandan prison. "Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from the ships," he said with his last breath in one of the film's most poignant scenes, "Because they knew death was better than bondage."

Ramonda's death was significantly more shocking than Klaue's or Killmonger's and is made even more upsetting by Bassett's touching account of her deleted scene with one of the film's new characters.