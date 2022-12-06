Robert Downey Jr.'s Perfect Response To Tarantino's Marvel Comments

Not everyone who works in Hollywood is a fan of Marvel — including filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. The director recently made headlines for his blunt thoughts on whether or not he thinks Marvel actors are movie stars in and of themselves (he doesn't). Tarantino told the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave, "You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star ... It's these franchise characters that become a star."

It's certainly the type of comment to make headlines, and it's also bound to have some public responses — perhaps from some of the actors who have played Marvel characters. The first of those actors to respond to Tarantino's comments is Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man from 2008, when "Iron Man" came out, up until 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." In fact, as Marvel fans know, "Iron Man" was the first film to come out within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here's what Downey Jr. has to say about Tarantino's comments.