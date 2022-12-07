James Cameron Looked To Reviving Ophelia And His Own Daughters To Prep For Avatar 2's Kiri

Preview footage for director James Cameron's upcoming "Avatar" sequel, subtitled "The Way of Water," confirms that the two principal characters from the first "Avatar," Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), are back at the film's forefront. New to the franchise are a number of their children, whom they have raised in the years between the events of "Avatar" and "The Way of Water."

Sigourney Weaver, who portrays the scientist Grace Augustine in "Avatar," plays Jake and Neytiri's adopted teenage daughter Kiri in "The Way of Water." Of course, given that Weaver was around 70 years old during filming, this role presented her with a unique challenge. To find Kiri's voice for "The Way of Water," for example, Weaver spent time around teenagers at a performing arts high school in New York, simply observing how they spoke. Similarly, Weaver revealed that playing a teenager in "The Way of Water" involved utilizing an exercise from her own high school drama class. On top of learning to act significantly younger, Weaver trained with a Navy SEAL for a year in order to be able to hold her breath underwater for extended periods of time.

In addition to Weaver's insight into the extensive work it took to bring Kiri to life, Cameron likewise shared what inspired him as Kiri's original architect during promotion for "The Way of Water."