Sigourney Weaver Trained For A Year With A Navy SEAL Coach For Avatar: The Way Of Water

When news of actor Sigourney Weaver's casting in James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel "The Way of Water" first dropped, fans were perplexed, and understandably so — Weaver's character Dr. Grace Augustine does not, ultimately, survive the events of the first "Avatar" film. It turned out, however, that Weaver's "Way of Water" character defied fan expectations once details of her involvement went public. Rather than reprise the role of Grace, Weaver will portray the Na'vi Kiri, teenage daughter of protagonists Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

Weaver was thrilled to portray a teenager in "Way of Water," which she characterized as a welcome challenge. To prepare for the role, Weaver worked alongside real-life teenagers, spinning her time with them into her approach to her character. While coming up with Kiri's voice in "Way of Water," for example, Weaver visited a performing arts school in New York City in order to observe how some of its students naturally speak.

This wasn't the only preparation Weaver required for her "Way of Water" role, however. The acclaimed actor likewise revealed during a podcast appearance that she spent a year training with a Navy SEAL coach in order to comfortably film underwater.