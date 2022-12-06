Lizzy Caplan Felt Typecast After Playing Janis Ian In Mean Girls

It's hard to believe that "Mean Girls" came out over 18 years ago. Since its release, Tina Fey's high school comedy has become a cultural phenomenon, with many memes and quotes still flooding social media today. Fans have even gone so far as to unofficially claim October 3 as "Mean Girls Day," paying homage to the movie's popular scene regarding the date.

"Mean Girls" brings the traditional high school stereotypes front and center as new kid Cady (Lindsey Lohan) tries to find her spot in the complicated social hierarchy. She befriends Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian (Daniel Franzese), who teach her the ins and outs of the new school. The trio creates a plan for Cady to infiltrate and dismantle the popular girl group The Plastics, which consists of Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried).

What's now become a cult classic, "Mean Girls" marked the beginning of numerous present-day Hollywood A-listers' careers. Coming off her legendary time on "Saturday Night Live," the movie was Fey's first feature-length project that would cement her as a comedic icon. Lohan was at the height of her career, serving as the film's main star, introducing McAdams, Seyfried, and Caplan to mainstream audiences. All three actresses have since gone on to develop incredible careers.

Caplan recently reflected on her time on "Mean Girls," and how it translates to today's high school life.